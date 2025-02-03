Young father gunned down on Interstate 480. Police calling it a 'targeted' shooting.

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 911 call about a disabled vehicle on Interstate 480 has turned into a homicide investigation.

Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, a caller told police that a car was on the side of the interstate.

What initially appeared to be a broken-down Toyota Corolla unfolded into a crime scene when officers arrived. Responding police officers discovered found that the car was riddled with bullet holes, and inside, the 19-year-old driver was dead.

"From the officers' standpoint, you're just going to check on a car that may have a flat tire," said Detective Dontai Edmondson, Bedford Heights Police Department. "You get up there and there is a deceased victim in the car."

Investigators do not believe that this is a road rage situation. They believe 19-year-old Johndiel Rivera was intentionally targeted. Police believe the shooting happened a few hours before a driver who passed the car called police.

"The first incident happened at 3:50 in the morning," said Edmondson. "A half-hour later, it appears the same suspect vehicle comes back and fires more rounds into the car. It doesn't seem like a road rage incident - seems like a hit or targeted attack."

Police said the soon-to-be father of four worked the night shift in Streetsboro, and they believe he was returning home when the shooting happened.

"I spoke to multiple family members, they told me he goes to work, comes home, and takes care of his family,” according to police.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured video of Rivera's Toyota and another vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV, traveling on the highway before his car veered to the roadside.

Bedford Heights Police said they have additional video but are not releasing it right now.

Police are seeking public assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedford Heights Police at 440-786-3287.

