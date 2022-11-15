Youngstown corrections officer allegedly smuggled contraband into prison, authorities say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A 30-year-old corrections officer has been charged for allegedly taking part in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown.

According to the Department of Justice, Terry Terrigno, of Canfield, has been charged with providing narcotics, marijuana, and tobacco to inmates. He was also charged with accepting bribes.

The DOJ said that between 2017 and 2019, the guard allegedly smuggled tobacco, marijuana, and suboxone into the prison and was paid for it through mobile banking apps.

The case was investigated by the Cleveland FBI and the DOJ.

