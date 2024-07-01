Your 2024 Northeast Ohio fireworks guide

Grab your lawn chairs, sparklers and bug spray because the Fourth of July is coming up!

Throughout the next couple of weeks, skies in Northeast Ohio will be lit up with fireworks and here is where you can find them.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village

When: July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Bay Village Cahoon Memorial Park

From July 1 to 4, Bay Village will be hosting its Bay Days festival, where you can enjoy rides, food, live music and, of course, a fireworks show. Click here for more information.

Berea

When: July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Coe Lake Park

Berea will be hosting its annual Grindstone Festival on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be full of activities and live entertainment and will end with a fireworks show over the water. Prior to the festival, there will be a parade throughout the city. Click here for more information.

Broadview Heights

When: July 11-14

Where: Broadview Heights Community and Recreation Center

Broadview Heights will be hosting its Home Days festival from July 11-14. Fireworks shows will be held at 10 p.m. for the first three days of the festival, and on the last day, there will be a fire show at 9 p.m. The festival will be full of rides, live entertainment and activities. Click here for more information.

Cleveland

When: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: 1100 West 9th Street

On July 4, Cleveland will be hosting its Light Up the Lake event at the Port of Cleveland. The fireworks will start at sundown and will last 20 minutes. For more information, click here.

Lakewood

When: July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Lakewood Park

Lakewood will be hosting numerous Fourth of July festivities on Thursday, starting with a parade at 10 a.m. At 7 p.m., the Lakewood High School's orchestra will have a concert at Lakewood Park, and the night will end with a fireworks show at the park at 9:45 p.m. Click here for more information.

Stark County

Alliance

When: July 4 at dusk.

Where: Silver Park.

North Canton

When: July 4 at dusk.

Where: Hoover High School.

Summit County

Akron

When: July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Patterson Park Sports Complex, Akron Fulton Airport and Downtown Akron

Akron will be hosting fireworks shows throughout the city on July 4, all of which start at 9:45 p.m. Additionally, From July 3 to 6, Akron will have its Rib, White and Blue Festival in its downtown. The festival will be full of live entertainment, and you will be full of ribs. For more information, click here.

Fairlawn

When: July 4 at 5 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park

On July 4, Fairlawn will have its Fourth of July Fireworks Event at Bicentennial Park. Festivities will start at 5 p.m. and will include food trucks and live music along with the fireworks show. Click here for more information.

Is your city missing from the list? Email webstaff@wews.com with information to be added.