Your 2024 Northeast Ohio Fish Fry Guide

Lent has arrived, which means one thing, Friday fish fry season! For all of you who participate, here is your guide to the best ones in Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County

St Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Ladislas in Westlake: Feb 23, March 8 and March 22 from 5-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

London Pickleworks in Brecksville: Every Friday is a Fish Fry Friday. Click here for more information.

Ukrainian American Youth Association: Every Friday during Lent from 4-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Mary's in Cleveland: Every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday from 3-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

St Constantine and Helen Greek Church in Cleveland Heights: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

German Central in Parma: Every Friday during Lent from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Adalbert in Berea: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. James in Lakewood: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Bartholomew in Mayfield Village: Every Friday during Lent beginning on Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Holy Family in Parma: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Charles in Parma: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 29 from 4-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

American League Post 703: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Bett's Restaurant in Cleveland: Every Friday until March 29 during business hours. Click here for more information.

Sokol Greater Cleveland in Cleveland: Every Friday from Feb. 23 until March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Gunselman's in Fairview Park: Every Friday until March 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Rustic Grill at StoneWater in Highland Heights: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 29 from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Lakewood Masonic Temple in Lakewood: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Lake County

Cleveland Elks Lodge #18 in Willoughby: Every Friday during Lent. Click here for more information.

VFW Post 7754 in Fairport Harbor: Every Friday from Feb. 9 through March 29 from 4-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Lorain County

St. Thomas in Sheffield Lake: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

American Slovak Club in Lorain: Held every Friday year-round from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Donauschwaben's German-American Cultural Center in Olmsted Falls: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 29. Click here for more information.

St. Joseph in Avon Lake: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 4:30-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Medina County

St. Ambrose in Brunswick: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 29 from 4:30-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

VFW Post 9520 in Brunswick: Every Friday from Feb. 16 until March 22 from 5-7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Summit County

Roses Run Country Club in Stow: Every Friday from 4-9 p.m. during Lent. Click here for more information.

Wil's Grille and Pub in Barberton: Every Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Polish American Citizens Club of Akron in Akron: Every Friday year-round beginning at 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Is your fish fry incredible and missing from this list? Email courtney.shaw@wews.com to have it included.

Last year, we visited St. James Catholic Church in Lakewood on the first Friday of Lent for their first fish fry of the season. Watch the video below for a taste of what you can expect at your local fish fry:

Fish fry Friday kicks off at hundreds of churches, locations across Northeast Ohio

RELATED: Fish fry Friday kicks off at hundreds of churches, locations across Northeast Ohio