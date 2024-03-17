Your kids can join in the Women's NCAA Final Four tournament celebrations for free

CLEVELAND — Here at News 5, we are getting excited to bring you championship game coverage of the NCAA Women's Final Four Basketball Tournament. Organizers expect 30,000 basketball fanatics are expected in Downtown Cleveland as the city hosts the tournament.

More than 2,500 commemorative basketballs are now inflated in preparation for the NCAA Women's Final Four Bounce presented by Buick.

"I think as a team we're probably close to 1,000 right now, so almost halfway with what we're looking at today and me personally hoping to maybe have a small portion of that so far," said Becky Griesmer, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

The commemorative balls will literally bounce through downtown Cleveland on Sunday, April 7.

"We are starting our parade route from public square and 11 a.m. all the way to the Convention Center where Tourney Town will be taking place," said Monica Gustin, Vice President of Business Development, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Gustin continued, "Any of those 18 and under with a guardian can register for free. You'll get a basketball such as the ones you'll see, a T-shirt and a very good time."

The bounce will end at Huntington Convention Center where Tourney Town is taking place. That is a free fan festival open for four days from April 4 through the 7. On Saturday, the Super Saturday concert will have Lotto as our headliner this year which will be taking place April 6 at Public Hall.

You can also attend open practice will be at Rocket Mortgage Field House, free with registration. You'll be able to watch the two teams as they prepare for their game on Sunday.

Basketball fan or not, hosting the tournament games puts Cleveland yet again on the map in April of 2024. The total solar eclipse will happen in Cleveland just days later.

"There are so many good stories in women's basketball, it's hard to choose. We've got Iowa, we've got LSU, South Carolina," said Gustin.

Gustin continued, "women's sports have been on the rise for the past few years, women's college basketball is just taking off. We are so excited to welcome the four teams that will make it here their friends, their families, their fans, and basketball fanatics."

If you want to register your children for The Women's NCAA Final Four Bounce, check out this link.