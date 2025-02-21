Youth Pro Soccer Club signs lease with Westlake to take over Market Square

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Market Square, which has been known as an events center at Crocker Park. is now the new home of Pro Soccer Club, an area Youth soccer program.

“I go through all the high performance steps that I have to take it to the professional level," said Emil Heitonic, The director of coaching for the soccer club.

Heitonic hopes to give his players every opportunity he had.

He started when he was six years old and became a pro at 17.

Heitonic played for the Pittsburgh River Hounds and the Cincinnati River Hawks.

“One of the reason we come here it is that besides soccer, we want to have other ways to bring revenue into the club.," said Heitonic. "We have pickle ball. If you look, this is pretty much an event center. We want to keep it that way, and we want to bring money into the club to use for families that they cannot afford soccer.”

When the club is not practicing its skills, they will rent out the space for things like Pickle Ball, receptions and meetings.

The goal is to add a revenue stream and be able to use that money to offer more scholarships.

“It broke our heart when they say, you know, I lost my job. I don't know if I can keep the kid into the club," said Heitonic.

Stephanie Dodgeral from LaGrange signed up her 11-year-old son Chase a few months ago.

She has noticed a significant improvement in her son's skill but appreciates the club's affordability and support with financial issues.

"I have another son in the club too, so I kind of knew what to expect," said Dodgeral. "But these guys were great, and they worked with us with financial issues."

"A lot of clubs are super exclusive. This is a club that meets the kids where they are and has a home for different stages of development," said Parent Scott Phillips. "So we've got teams that are super competitive, and we've also got teams that are just coming together and starting to learn, which was a real appeal to us.”

Market Square will be the permanent home of the soccer club. The city just approved their lease at their meeting on Thursday night.

