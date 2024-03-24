Watch Now
YWCA Greater Cleveland opens registration for 'Racial Justice Challenge'

YWCA Greater Cleveland is yet again engaging and connecting the community through what it calls a "Racial Justice Challenge."
YWCA Racial Justice Challenge
Posted at 3:13 PM, Mar 24, 2024
For the last six years, the YWCA has put on this program. The challenge lasts 21 days and allows people to delve into conversations and connections on topics like bodily autonomy, financial empowerment, gun violence, and transportation.

The 2024 challenge begins on April 1 and runs through April 29. The all-new content is designed to deepen a participant's understanding of systemic issues such as racism, sexism, and other forms of oppression.

Through this immersive experience, participants will gain valuable insights into how these societal challenges impact our world. The content is conveniently accessible through the Challenge website and app, allowing participants to progress through the program at their own pace.

Some of the goals the YWCA of Greater Cleveland hopes participants achieve include:

  • Build new positive habits that can effect change in themselves, workplaces, and communities.
  • Engage in meaningful conversations about racism and social justice.
  • Learn concrete strategies for taking action to create a more equitable society.

CLICK HERE to register.

