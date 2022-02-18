Zero Latency brings free-roaming VR gaming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — There's VR gaming and then there is Zero Latency VR gaming. Zero Latency at Boss VR Arena in Cleveland is a unique experience that aims to elevate VR gaming to the next level by providing a new way to interact with your friends and family.

Even for dedicated gamers, the typical VR experience at home may not be the greatest. Ever try to play a VR game while moving around a small room trying to avoid the family pet? Or the obstacle course that chairs, tables and lamps are? (Try not to stub your toe). Plus, we've all seen the videos of people letting their friends use a VR headset for the first time and it somehow always ends up with a broken television or computer monitor.

Zero Latency has a solution for that. And it's much bigger than your living room or office.

It's a dedicated space located inside Boss Pro-Karting called the Boss VR Arena—a 1,500 square foot space where you can walk around unhindered by wires and roam about. It's just you, a VR headset, a special backpack computer and a controller. Up to eight people can play at a time.

The choice of games includes: Far Cry, Sol Raiders, Outbreak Origins, Singularity, Undead Arena, Engineerium and Mission Maybe.

The price is $45 per person and features a 15-minute mission briefing and up to 30 minutes of game time. It's recommended that you book your game at least one week ahead of time. You must be at least 12 years old to play.

Boss Pro-Karting is located at 18301 Brookpark Road, Cleveland.

This complete VR experience opens this month. CLICK HERE to sign up to receive updates about opening day.

