T-shirts being sold to honor Lorain officers shot; proceeds benefit police department

LORAIN, Ohio — A group of local Lorain businesses, who wish to remain anonymous, came together to raise money to fund the creation of shirts to honor the three Lorain officers who were shot.

News 5 Cleveland

The design was approved by the Lorain Police Department and features the department's official badge.

Three badge numbers are printed across the front. Starting with officer Phillip Wagner — 4178 — followed by officer Brent Payne in the middle, and officer Peter Gale's badge number on the end. On the back of the shirt, it says "Back the Blue."

Every member of the police department will receive a shirt for free.

All proceeds from shirt sales will go directly back to the department and to officers who have been directly affected.

You can purchase a shirt by scanning the QR Code or by CLICKING HERE.

More information can be found on the Friends of the Lorain Police Department Facebook Page.

Donations are also being accepted from businesses that want to help pay for the shirts.

Some companies, like Marco's Pizza, are stepping up in a big way—donating a portion of their sales on Thursday to the Lorain Police Officer Charitable Foundation.