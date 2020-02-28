After 13 months of treatment, 7-year-old Lorain County boy is now cancer-free

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — After 13 months of treatment, 7-year-old Alex Carico from Lorain County was officially declared cancer-free on Friday.

After 13 months of treatment, 7-year-old Alex Carico was officially declared cancer-free today. It doesn’t get any better than this, folks. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/nDVociSsWi — Jordan Vandenberge (@NEWSjordanv) February 28, 2020

On Friday, Alex received a round of applause from hospital staff who have cared for him during his months of treatment.

He was diagnosed on New Year’s Eve 2019 after his cancer was discovered following an accident at school, where he hit his stomach on a lunch table and fell down. The pain never went away, so he went to the hospital two weeks later and doctors performed a scan that revealed a massive tumor.

Doctors said the tumor wedged itself between some of his vital organs. His change of survival was 28%.

Alex immediately began treatment, but his condition, and equally as important his spirit, began to waver. That’s when Michael Carico and his husband, Bill, made the decision to move to Lorain County in order to get treatment at University Hospitals.

The treatments and his compromised immune system have kept Alex away from the classroom since he was diagnosed. However, the dream of being his own superhero and, eventually, getting back to school is what has pushed Alex through the 13 months of difficult treatments. A local artist helped Alex realize his dream, creating a comic book cover featuring "Super Alex."

RELATED:'I thought I was going to be burying my child. Now, I'm not.'