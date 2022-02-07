After a client missed her appointment, Streesboro salon owner checks in and saves life

STREETSBORO, Ohio — A Streetsboro salon owner was recognized by the Streetsboro Fire Department Monday for her life-saving actions that helped rescue a client in January.

Gina Fischione, one of the owners of Impressions Styling Studio in Streetsboro, was working at the salon on Jan. 22 when a regular client failed to show up for her appointment.

Fischione knew that it was out of character for the client to not show up to her appointment without so much as a call, and she started to worry about her. Fischione decided to text the woman and check in on her, calling and texting her with no reply.

But a short time later, the woman was able to call Fischione and told her that she had fallen outside and was injured badly enough that she could not get up.

Fischione called authorities, but knowing her client lived just a short distance from the salon, got in her vehicle and drove to her client's home with a blanket—keeping the woman warm until Streetsboro EMS arrived.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and has since returned home to continue recovering from her injuries.

"All too often, we get caught up in our day-to-day routines. When something doesn’t go as planned, we may quickly move on to something else. Thankfully, Gina didn’t do that on Jan. 22," Streetsboro Fire wrote on Facebook Monday.

Fischione will be recognized with an official proclamation by Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska and Fire Chief Robert Reinholz at the Streetsboro City Council Safety Committee Meeting Monday at Streetsboro City Hall.

