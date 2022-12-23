After their flight was canceled, 4 strangers band together to drive 16 hours to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It’s not the plot of a movie, yet, but it is trending with audiences on TikTok: four strangers in Tampa, Florida had their flight to Cleveland canceled, so they banded together to make the 16-hour drive there instead.

“We were all hanging in the ticket line waiting to talk to the Frontier people – the line was so long,” said Bridget, one of the stranded strangers, in an interview with News 5. “When the flight got canceled, we all kind of shared that moment of like, ‘dang, this sucks,’ and we’re all like, ‘What are you guys going to do?’”

The earliest flight they could have gotten on was Saturday night, so they decided the cost of renting a car split between four people wouldn’t be too bad.

News 5 caught up with Bridget, Abby, Greg and Shobi as they crossed into Ohio at about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning for one of our most unusual Zoom interviews yet.

They told us they might have started out as strangers, but they’re feeling more like friends after 13 hours (and counting) in the car together, documenting the whole trip on TikTok.

“We were like jamming out to music the whole time,” Bridget told us.

“When we crossed over into West Virginia, we all started singing Country Roads,” Greg said.

“I’ve been reading the TikToks and it’s hilarious,” Bridget said. “People are like, ‘We’re rooting for you,’ or like ‘I feel like I’m your mom, check back,’ and it’s so funny.”

They said the roads weren’t too bad, but they took it slow.

And at about 8:45 a.m., Bridget posted the final update: they made it to Cleveland!

Their first stop was the Cleveland airport to drop their rental car off.

From there, the four strangers went their separate ways for the holidays, but it sounds like they made a memory of a lifetime, and a solid pitch for a Lifetime holiday movie, together.

