Battle in Bedford: Community comes together for snowball fight following winter storm

BEDFORD, Ohio — Residents of Bedford braved the snow Friday evening, getting together at Bedford Commons to hold a community snowball fight.

The blizzard-themed battle began at 5 p.m.

"We just thought if we were going to have this much snow, we may as well do something fun with it," said Bedford resident Laura Hulett.

There were no rules—just a free-for-all where residents could put on their snow gear, head downtown and throw snow around on a Friday evening.

Mark Durdak

"It's a hard time when it's snowy. Everybody gets a little lonely, everybody gets a little bit bogged down, so this is an opportunity to get out and get some fun," Hulett said.

As part of the event, residents were not only able to participate in the snowball fight, but could enjoy the local food and drink options in the downtown area.

The snowball fight served as an unofficial First Friday event for the city of Bedford, allowing residents to find joy in the snow they had spent the past few days digging themselves out of.

Mark Durdak

