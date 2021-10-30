Cleveland Clinic Children's NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic Children's made sure all of its patients were able to celebrate Halloween this year—even the ones who were just born.

Babies across Cleveland Clinic Children's NICUs got all dressed up for Halloween in costumes including a football, a frog, a mermaid and Minnie Mouse.

Cleveland Clinic Children's

Cleveland Clinic Children's helped dress the babies up "because even those just born shouldn’t miss the fun!"

Older kids who are staying at the hospital didn't have to miss out on any Halloween fun either, with a reverse trick-or-treat event held.

Caregivers, who were dressed in Halloween costumes of their own, went from room to room handing out treats to kids waiting with their bags in hand.

Cleveland Clinic Children's

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.