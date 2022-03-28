Community supports Ravenna teen working to earn money to attend senior prom

RAVENNA, Ohio — Prom is a rite of passage for teenagers and that's no different for Karen Henneman-Scheiman, a senior at Ravenna High School. To raise money for tickets, Henneman-Scheiman took to Facebook, offering to do odd jobs for money. The response was a flood of support from her community, helping her in ways she could have never imagined.

"I know my family is very tight on money and it's very hard. So I didn't want to take from them and take from the money we need for bills and food and everything. I wanted to be able to help out with it and make it myself," Henneman-Scheiman.

So she posted on Facebook, offering to work to earn the money. The response was overwhelming for the teen.

"I started crying. It warmed my heart to know that there is still good people out there willing to help other people just to help, or offering those side jobs so that this person can raise the money," Henneman-Scheiman.

Her community rallied around her, not only taking her up on her offer to do odd jobs to earn money, but also donating to her directly.

While tickets were what Henneman-Scheiman was working for, a prom dress was also needed and Rockin Frocks, a non-profit dress shop, stepped up to help.

Henneman-Scheiman got to shop for her dream dress, and after a short time trying on different options, found it.

"I am so beyond grateful for everybody who commented and who has helped out. I couldn't be more thankful and I can't ever repay them," Henneman-Scheiman.

The outpouring of support for Henneman-Scheiman was so great that she received more money than she needed for the tickets and the dress, so the teen is choosing to pay it forward with the extra—donating the surpluss to her school to help another student with the expenses of prom.

