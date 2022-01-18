Dog that spent 5 years at Lake Humane Society finds new home

MENTOR, Ohio — A dog that has spent the past five years at the Lake Humane Society has found a new, loving home.

Spike, a 9-year-old bit bull mix, had spent half of his life in a kennel.

He was surrendered in 2016 after his family's house burned down. The traumatic experience made Spike nervous in the shelter and he was overlooked by those looking for a new pet.

With the help of the shelter, Spike began coming out of his shell. The shelter made it their mission to find Spike a home to live out his golden years in, honoring the late Betty White, a longtime animal advocate, as part of the "Betty White Challenge."

On Monday, which would have been White's 100th birthday, the efforts paid off and a foster-to-adopt situation was found.

Spike and his new owner hit it off right away, the shelter said. He'll head to his new home after having dental surgery on Jan. 20.

