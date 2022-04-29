Ducks given — Wayward waterfowl find forever home

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — In a story that we’ll gladly option to Disney+, three ducklings who wouldn’t stop following a woman around Veterans Park earlier this week have been adopted to a home with duck experience and lots of land.

“We couldn’t be happier with the outcome for these little guys,” said Lori Caszatt, executive director of the Lake Humane Society.

According to the shelter, an employee of Veterans Park in Lake County noticed the three ducklings following a woman around.

The shelter said the woman was just enjoying the park when she realized there were three ducks lined up behind her.

The shelter said the ducklings had been imprinted on humans and were most likely searching for anyone to help them find their way home after possibly being abandoned at the park.

Thankfully, these lucky ducklings now have a new home with plenty of land and, we’re sure, plenty to follow.

