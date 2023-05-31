'I’m still young at heart' — Seniors at retirement community star in sold-out run of 'Guys and Dolls'

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sometimes in life, we need a reminder that we're never too old to try something new. It is a lesson the independent living residents at The Renaissance retirement campus in Olmsted Township are serving up with smiles.

They are preparing for their first-ever theater show — a performance of "Guys and Dolls."

While it’s a musical about gambling, this cast is a sure bet.

"I wanted to give their families something to come to so they could see just how happy they are living here," said Marie Diamond, director of programs and events at The Renaissance.

The cast ranges in age from 75 to 96.

Lois Ann Belk Welsch is the oldest cast member.

"I am a blessing — 96 years young!" she said.

In the musical, Lois Ann leads the band onto the stage.

"They follow me if I can get my scooter rolling," laughed Belk Welsch.

She is new to musical theater.

"I love it," she said. "I do all sorts of these things when I’m in there because I get all excited," she said while shaking her shoulders.

The excitement proved popular. Diamond said when she first announced the play, she thought maybe a dozen people would sign up; there are more than 60 people that are part of the show.

"I'm Nicely Nicely Johnson," said Karl Steckmann, 84. He plays one of the crapshooters.

"I have the horse right here, his name is Paul Revere, and there’s a guy that says if the weather’s clear, can do," sang Steckmann.

The musical has shown Steckmann and the other residents what they can still do. He said they're having so much fun.

"It’s been work, but it’s been fun, and something all of us have looked forward to," he said.

"Here I am, 90 years old, and I get a chance to do it again," beamed Katie Fleming.

She said high school was the last time she last did musical theater. She is one of the dancers and part of the band in the show.

Fleming and the rest of the cast have put in nearly 30 hours of rehearsal, learning the music, lines and cues.

"Even at our age, we still have a little fire in our belly," said Fleming with a smile.

They will soon perform for more than 500 people over seven sold-out shows.

"Being old doesn’t mean that you’re finished," said Ralph Zarlino, 84.

Like all the residents, Zarlino can’t wait to show his family what he’s been up to, especially his grandchildren.

"They're 12 and 9, and sometimes they think that Pop Pop is old, but I’m going to show them that I’m still young at heart," he said.

"The message is that even though we are retired, there is so much that we can still do," said Belk Welsch.

"I would like people to take away, especially in their age range, that age is just a number," said Diamond.

The performers will each have an 8 by 10 headshot on the wall, their picture in the playbill, and a short paragraph about what the show means to them.

The run of seven sold-out shows starts June 1.

While "Guys and Dolls" may be their first musical, Diamond says it won’t be their last.

"When I asked them what play they might want to do next, they said Hamilton," smiled Diamond.

