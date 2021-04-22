Independence 4th graders create large Browns mural for school art show

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Fourth graders at Independence Primary School showed off their Browns pride with a mural for the school's annual art show.

Each year, Independence Primary School hosts a spring art show with art teacher Mike Gruber’s kindergarten through fourth-grade students.

This year the show will feature more than 84 pieces of artwork created by the students and among them will be the 18x10 foot mural of some of the most recognizable Browns figures in this current regime.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett and head coach Kevin Stefanski are all included in the mural, which was designed with Adobe Photoshop and hand-painted by the students.

“I love that students have to work as a team to create a piece of art,” said Gruber. “It is much different than most projects we do during the year. It is always fun hearing how excited they are to do this project, and even better to see them light up when they first get to see it put together. Students have been asking for years to do the Cleveland Browns, with Cleveland hosting the draft, and the season we had last year, it was finally time to show our pride for the upcoming season! Go Browns!”

The art show featuring the Browns mural will take place on Thursday, May 13 at the baseball fields at Elmwood Park.

