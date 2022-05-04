'Jed-I Do' — 11 couples wed in Akron at special Star Wars-themed ceremonies on May the Fourth

AKRON, Ohio — A short time ago in a city not too far away…11 couples said “I do” on a stellar day.

Star Wars fans have long circled May 4 on their calendar, a date that is now officially celebrated as Star Wars Day as “May the Fourth” is a play on the franchise’s iconic phrase: “May the force be with you.”

Now the day will hold even more special meaning for the couples who decided to tie the knot at special ceremonies in Akron Highland Square Theater Wednesday, complete with a bespoke marquee congratulating them.

The couples walked down the aisle, flanked with lightsabers.

The films even played on the big screen in the background during the ceremonies.

Not all couples were Star Wars superfans, though, one newly married couple said it was simply the date available.

“I think this will help put a unique fun spin on something to do for our anniversaries and it will probably be a lifelong little joke between us,” said bride Ashley Bitter.

The couple said they do plan to watch the movies on their anniversary from now on.

While we’re sure plenty of brides said “I love you” at the ceremony, no word on whether any grooms gave Han Solo’s memorable response, “I know.”

