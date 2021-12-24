Local couple spreading Christmas cheer on two wheels

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Instead of a list, Patrick Wemmer of Wadsworth is checking sticky notes twice.

"It might be a home visit, or a day care visit, or the senior center," he said. "I make notes of where we're going and what time they prefer us there."

Patrick and his wife Sue are helping spread Christmas joy to me and you on a bicycle built for two.

"We just want to make people smile," said Patrick.

They are sleighing retirement. Both retired on the same day—Patrick from business and Sue from teaching kindergarten—and the next day they bought a tandem bike. They love the exercise and togetherness it affords them.

During the first pandemic Christmas, the couple couldn't stand the thought of children not being able to see Santa due to COVID lockdowns. So, they decided to safely bring Santa to them.

They dressed up as Santa Claus and an elf, hopped on their tandem bike, and started making drive-by visits.

They wanted to remain anonymous, but like most good things the word got out and they're back in the saddle again this year, biking about a hundred miles a week making visits.

They call their tandem bike Rudolph because it's red and lit up with red lights to make them visible. They ride at all hours of the day and in all kinds of weather.

New this year, they've added a beautiful sleigh that glides behind Rudolph. It was made for them by a neighbor, for free, who generously dedicated his time and talent to further enhance their visits.

"We were blown away," they said.

Patrick and Sue say the Christmas visits are the best gift they could ever get.

"There will be so many believers—whether they're 3 years old or 90 years old—we call them believers because they just love Santa," said Patrick about when they ride through neighborhoods.

"It brings back the spirit of Christmas for everybody," said Sue. "They can view Christmas through the eyes of a child with the Santa and the fun and the playfulness, and that's what it's all about."

They say they love reliving all the smiles and waves when they get back home and start planning their next visit.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.