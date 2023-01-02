New year, new life — Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023

CLEVELAND — New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.

Landon was born a Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital at 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning, just two hours and 25 minutes into the new year. The family lives in Euclid, and both mother and baby are doing great, we’re told.

Cleveland Clinic / News 5 Baby Landon was born at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital at 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning, just two hours and 25 minutes into the new year.

A little later Sunday at about 1 p.m., Maddox Atticus was born at Mercy Health Family Birthing Center in Lorain.

Mercy Health / News 5 Maddox Atticus was born at Mercy Health Family Birthing Center in Lorain at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Congratulations to both families!

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.