Painesville holding contest to name city's snow plows

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Painesville is having some fun with the public, letting residents name the city's six snow plow trucks. After having 250 names submitted, the city narrowed it down to a final 30, and now, the voting begins.

Voting is now open online and can be done as many times as a person wants until Feb. 6 when the polls close.

The six names with the most votes will become the winners and the people who submitted the winning names will have their photo taken with the newly named plows.

Some of the finalist names include Betty White Out, Blizzard Wizard, Plowabunga, Ker-Plow, The Big LePlowski, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, Jack De-Frost, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Plowy McPlowFace.

To vote on the snow plow names, click here.

