Ride With Valor provides homeless veteran a home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit is making a commitment to helping veterans across Northeast Ohio.

Ride With Valor provides dinners, helps veterans get to their appointments, and is now in its second year of renovating and gifting a homeless veteran a home through its Hearth and Home program.

Russell Scot Rhoda, the founder of the nonprofit, said the organization is pledging to make sure local veterans have a better life.

On Saturday, it did just that for one special veteran.

"Milton, my brother, welcome home," Rhoda said.

Milton Ra-Mon Smith is a Vietnam war veteran who was homeless and lost his service dog.

"When my dog died, it broke my heart. I cried for maybe three or four days," Smith said. "I still look for her when I walk. When you come in, when you walk, open your door and think she's there. She's not there."

Smith received a home in Cleveland through Ride With Valor's program.

But the new home wasn't all Smith received. He also got a new four-legged companion.

"This is a double blessing," Smith said. "I'm in love, man."

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, more than 37,000 veterans are currently experiencing homelessness. Connecticut, Delaware and Virginia are the only states to have effectively ended homelessness among veterans.

For more information on how to donate and and volunteer with Ride With Valor, click here.

