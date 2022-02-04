Rite of passage — Shaker Heights kids use snow day to sled down legendary Thornton Park hill

While the snowstorm has been a headache for a lot of us—it wasn’t for all of us. For some kids in the area, it was pure joy.

One by one, two by two, or sometimes by the pack, kids came careening down, spinning, sliding — sometimes landing smoothly, other times not so much.

Each one took on the legendary Thornton Park sledding hill in Shaker Heights. The hill was formed decades ago with a huge mound of excess dirt when the city dug out the community swimming pool.

Now, the steep slope stands as a test for generations of kids—many of whom started sledding here at a young age.

For these eighth-graders, it was not only a day of fun, it was also a day off school. When that call came the night before, it meant it was a time to get outside and embrace the weather.

