The Scarf Project asking for help making scarves to hand out to those in need

CLEVELAND — The Scarf Project, a nonprofit that helps provide warm scarves for free to those in need, needs your help making scarves to continue the annual distribution.

Founder Toni Kaltenbaugh started the Scarf Project six years ago after she posted a video on Facebook of women in another U.S. city out west sharing scarves with others anonymously. She decided to start something of her own in Northeast Ohio.

This year, Kaltenbaugh was able to distribute approximately 1,400 new scarves, plus hats and gloves, at multiple locations, including Tuscarawas, Guernsey and Stark counties, and one in Cleveland.

Toni Kaltenbaugh. The Scarf Project.

To prepare for next year, Kaltenbaugh needs individuals to help knit, crochet and sew new scarves.

Kaltenbaugh also needs permission from business owners to hang the scarves in visible, high-traffic areas.

Donations for Tuscarawas County can be dropped off on the back porch of 730 Tuscarawas Avenue NW, New Philadelphia.

In Alliance, they can be dropped off at 225 Linwood Drive and in Cambridge, individuals can call 740-255-3411 for pick up.

For further information, contact Kaltenbaugh at 330-432-1930.

