Man tasered by Shaker Heights police

A suspected drunk driver was shocked with a taser and taken into custody after Shaker Heights police say he drove into the front yard of a home on Southington Road overnight.

Officers say they could not wake the driver, so they pinned in his vehicle with police cruisers to make sure the car would remain stopped.

Then the officers shattered a back window but say the driver still didn't wake up.

Later, an officer was seen hopping over the hood of the car. An officer on the scene said the suspect "was fighting with us when we tried to get him out of the car."

At least one taser was deployed when taking the suspect into custody.

Police say the driver was not injured.