Michael Symon joins campaign to finish Cleveland's West Side Market overhaul

CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's most beloved landmarks is undergoing a major makeover — and now it has a big name behind it.

Celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon is teaming up with retired Sherwin-Williams CEO Chris Connor to co-chair a new campaign committee. The two are working to raise the rest of the money needed to finish the West Side Market's transformation project.

Symon said the market shaped his childhood and his love for food, and he doesn't want Clevelanders to take it for granted.

"It's a really special, magical place, and there's nothing like it in this country... It's not only unique to Cleveland, it's unique to the United States," Symon said.

The full project costs $70 million. So far, the group has raised more than $60 million and needs about $9 million more to reach the finish line.

"We have the chance to be the best public market in America, and we should take advantage of the moment and make it happen," said Rosemary Mudry, executive director of the Cleveland Public Market Corporation.

Mudry said organizers hope to close that gap in the next few months. The work is already underway. The new KeyBank Produce Arcade opened in January. Crews are working in the basement on new electrical systems, back-up generators and new coolers. Still to come is a teaching kitchen, an event space and first-floor restrooms.

