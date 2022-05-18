17-year-old girl missing after leaving work in Chardon with 'unknown male in an unknown vehicle'

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who left with an unknown male from her work in Chardon Tuesday night and hasn’t been seen since, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Victoria Madara Warner, 17, was scheduled to be picked up from her work at the Bob Evans restaurant on Meadowlands Drive in Chardon.

She was supposed to be picked up at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It is believed she left with an unknown male in an unknown direction and in an unknown car.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black polo shirt, black boots and a red and black plaid zip-up jacket. Her hair is described as “blonde over brown styled in two French braids.”

She has her ears and left side of her nose pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.

