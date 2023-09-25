Alliance Police searching for endangered missing 2-year-old child

Alliance Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old child who was last seen Saturday.

According to police, Cole Smart was forcibly taken from his home in the 500 block of E. Oxford Street on Saturday night by his non-custodial mother, 33-year-old Nicole Middleton.

Cole is described by police as 2 feet tall and 30 pounds in weight. He is biracial and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a brown birthmark on his left leg above his knee.

He was last seen wearing Spiderman pajamas.

Middleton, pictured above, does not have a car that she drives.

While an Amber Alert has not been issued, Cole is considered to be in danger, police say.

The Alliance Police Department is asking that anyone who may have seen them or who has information please call them at 330-821-9140 or call 911.

