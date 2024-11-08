AMBER ALERT: Columbus police searching for abducted juvenile

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe to be abducted.

Police say Makenzie Hall, 13, went missing from Columbus around 10:08 a.m. Friday.

Columbus police suspect she is with Shane Steven Smith, who was last seen driving a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio plate HRW1901.

Makenzie is described as a white 13-year-old girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, white shoes and a pink backpack.

Smith, who police believe abducted Makenzie, is described as a 48-year-old white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police ask that anyone who sees Makenzie, Smith or the vehicle call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

