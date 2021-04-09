2 boys abducted from hotel in Jackson Township found safe, unharmed

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE: The boys have been reunited with their mother and are safe and unharmed, according to police.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Jackson Township Police Department for two children taken from a hotel in Jackson Township Friday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m., a 2-year-old boy and an infant boy were taken from a Red Roof Inn hotel in the 4600 block of Everhard Road.

The suspect in the abduction is 27-year-old man who was believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are working on obtaining warrants for the arrest of the man if he is not caught right away.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.