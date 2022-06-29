MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-week-old baby that officials say was taken by her mother in Richland County.

According to police, 38-year-old Mandy Jaynes is accused of taking her 2-week-old daughter to an unknown location.

Police said she is a known drug addict and that the baby is believed to be in danger.

No information about the baby, including a photo, was provided by the police.

Jaynes is described by officials as 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said she is driving a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with license plate number JBJ9577.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.