Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl kidnapped in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her home in Cleveland.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called to the 14200 block of Kingsford Road for report of a 5-year-old girl possibly kidnapped by her mother's live-in boyfriend.

Zanaya Thomas, 5, is believed to be with James Hardges, 24, police said.

The mother told police that Harges came to the home with a group of people, one who was armed with a gun, and that Harges took the child.

Police believe the incident stemmed from accusations over the child being assaulted in some way by another occupant in the house.

According to police, Harges may be traveling back to Pennsylvania where he, the child and the child's mother reside.

Police said Zanaya is not believed to be in any danger.

The vehicle in question is a maroon GMC Envoy with Pennsylvania license plate LLF6539.

Anyone with information regarding the child's whereabouts is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.