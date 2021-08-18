Amber Alert issued for an abducted 6-week-old boy from Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Cleveland Police Department for an abducted 6-week-old boy identified as Cannon Tatum, according to a spokesperson for the Division of Police.

Police say the boy is described as a white male, weighing 14 pounds, with black hair and gray eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan onesie with a teddy bear print.

The child was allegedly taken by a family friend identified as Tiashia Dumas on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m.

The boy's mother came to the Second District Lobby at around 11 p.m. Tuesday to say that she got into a fight with Dumas and was assaulted by her.

Dumas allegedly took off in the mother's vehicle with her son.

Dumas is described as a 23-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet, 2 inches and weighing 210 pounds.

Dumas was last seen driving a black 2006 Chevy Impala with the temporary Ohio license plate M388569, according to police.

Preliminary information indicated Dumas could be intoxicated and driving around the Youngstown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5200 or 911.

