Amber Alert issued for father who took his 3 children from Northwest Ohio

GREENVILLE, Ohio — The Greenville Police Department, a city located in Darke County, has issued an Amber Alert for a 29-year-old man who police say took his 9-year-old daughter, 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son Tuesday evening and hasn't been seen since.

The father, Kirt Mathais Kiser, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 236 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The children are:

Nine-year-old Kira Mia Kiser. She is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink and green dress.

Eight-year-old Kamilia Maylynn Kiser. She is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 64 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Six-year-old Kian Mathais Kiser. He is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the "father took his three children and made threats towards the children."

They may be traveling in a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plate No. JTK6408.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

