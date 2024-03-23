Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Grove City in Franklin County

The Grove City Police Department in Franklin County has issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Kaylee Cope, who authorities say was taken by 17-year-old Jeffery Gimenez.

Kaylee is 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top and gray sweatpants.

Jeffrey is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Police say that Jeffery has warrants out for robbery and for previously kidnapping Kaylee and making threats against her Friday on social media.

Jeffrey should be considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said.

They may be traveling in a stolen silver Honda sedan with tinted windows. A license plate number wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call -1877-AMBER-OH or 911.

