Missing 8-year-old boy found safe

CLEVELAND — A missing 8-year-old boy was found safe, sources confirmed to News 5 on Sunday night. An Amber Alert was issued from the Cleveland Police Department after the boy went missing from UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

According to police, the boy's mother was suspected to have taken him from UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. When the woman heard the alert, she dropped the child off at his grandmother's house, sources confirm.

EMS transported the boy back to Rainbow for further medical attention.

UH released a statement regarding the situation.

All of us at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s are concerned for this child. We are supporting the police in their efforts to assure the child's safety. Katelyn McCarthy

