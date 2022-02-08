Arizona police searching for Ashland County woman who went missing on cross country trip

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An Arizona Police Department has issued a missing person report for an Ashland County woman who left Ohio on a cross country trip with her boyfriend and hasn’t been heard from since.

Jennifer Barnett Hughes, 31, was last heard from on Feb. 2. Her family told the Peoria Police Department that her last messages indicated she might be in some sort of danger.

She is traveling with her boyfriend Gary DePriest.

The missing person report said she hasn’t been active on social media. Her cell phone is no longer active.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing Barnett Hughes was last seen wearing.

The car she is traveling in is a silver 2008 Dodge Durango with Ohio license plate JLV9603.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or her boyfriend’s location is asked to contact police at 623-773-8311.

