Bath Township Police looking for missing 28-year-old woman

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Bath Township are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was last seen Monday afternoon.

According to police, the woman—who police did not name—left her home near Stonegate Boulevard and Medina Line Road around 2 p.m. without her phone. She was riding a white Trek bicycle and hasn't been in contact since.

Police said she may have been spotted later the same day near State Route 94 and State Route 18 in Medina.

She was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Bath Township Police at 330-666-3736.

