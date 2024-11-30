Cleveland Division of Police searching for missing 53-year-old woman

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 53-year-old woman who was last seen on Nov. 16.

Kimberly Pyles, 53, was last seen near the westside of Cleveland near the area of Forestdale Avenue and Pearl Avenue.

Police describe Pyles as 5 feet,1 inch, and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she may be driving a 2011 Dodge Caravan. The Caravan has two different license plates affixed to it.

Police say at this point, it is unknown of any possible destination.

If you have any information about Pyles, please contact First District Detective Horvat at (216) 623-2528 or the non-emergency number at (216) 621-123.

