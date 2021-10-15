Cleveland Heights Police Department searching for missing 37-year-old woman last seen leaving bar

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is searching for a missing 37-year-old woman last seen leaving a bar early Thursday morning.

Ashley Plescia was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday leaving the Social Room bar on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black 3/4 length coat with black 3/4 length pants and white tennis shoes. She wears glasses and carries a large gray purse.

Police believe Plescia was walking home alone to her residence on Cedar Road in South Euclid after leaving the bar on Lee Road.

Plescia's family is concerned for her safety and say she has medication she is required to take daily for a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-321-1234 or the tip line at 216-291-5010.

