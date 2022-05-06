Cleveland man last seen nearly a year ago reported missing

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man who has not been seen or heard from in nearly a year was reported missing Wednesday by police after his cousin filed a missing person report.

Johnathon Otero, 34, hasn’t been seen since June of 2021, according to the missing person report provided by Cleveland police. His last known address was 7915 Dudley Avenue.

Cleveland police checked the address, toured the area, and checked morgue and hospital lists, but found no trace of Otero, the report states.

Otero is described in the report as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, bald, with brown eyes, a light complexion and “Loyalty” tattooed on his chest.

Anyone with information on Otero’s whereabouts can call Cleveland police’s missing person division at 216-623-7697 or email: Helpfindthemissing@city.cleveland.oh.us

