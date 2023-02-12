Cleveland Police Department looking for two men who never returned from fishing at E. 55th St. Marina

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police are looking for two men who have been missing since Feb. 10, according to police.

The men, 44-year-old Elce Malik-Bey and 45-year-old Raymond Lumpkin were reported missing by their family members when they did not return from fishing at the East 55th Street Marina Friday night, police said.

The car that they were thought to be traveling in was located at the Marina by Metroparks Police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.