Cleveland police investigate reported kidnapping

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a reported kidnapping on the city's east side.

Police said the alleged kidnapping happened near St. Clair Avenue and East 79th Street at 7 a.m.

According to police, a woman called that driving in the area and said she saw a red sedan and a grey sedan parked at the intersection.

The woman saw two men assault the victim who she said was around 17 or 18-years-old.

According to police, the woman said the men put the teen inside the trunk of the gray sedan and drove north on East 79th Street.

Police said the only description given was that one of the men had braids that came to his shoulders.

No images were provided.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.