Cleveland Police look for missing, endangered woman

A local family and Cleveland Police are looking for 45-year-old Myrisa Holcomb.
A police report states the missing and endangered woman was last seen July 8 leaving a relative’s home on Rocky River Drive.
Holcomb’s husband, Donald, told News 5 Anchor Damon Maloney that his wife is in need of medication and that it was left behind at that relative's home.
Holcomb was last seen wearing a black blouse, green pants, and white shoes.
The police report said may be in the Rocky River or Fairview Park areas.
Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or Third District at 216-623-5300.