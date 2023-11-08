Cleveland Police search for 76-year-old man who hasn't been seen in weeks

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 76-year-old man who hasn't been seen in around two weeks.

Wali Weeams was reported missing by his apartment building manager.

Police searched his apartment on Castle Avenue and said that nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.

Officials have checked local hospitals and reached out to people who know Weeams with no luck.

He does not have a vehicle or suffer from any known psychiatric diagnoses, according to the police report.

Police have considered him endangered due to his age.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (216) 623-2755.

