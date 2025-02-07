Cleveland police search for endangered missing 13-year-old girl

Cleveland Police District 2 is searching for a 13-year-old endangered girl who went missing in Cleveland Wednesday.

Sanerra Christmas, 13, was last seen near the 3100 block of West 54th Street. Surveillance footage showed an unknown man walking alongside her.

Sanerra was wearing a red Nautica bubble coat with grey and black mixed fur on the hood, black pants and black boots. She also has black and pink braided hair.

The unknown man was seen with a blue hoody and jeans in the footage and got off the RTA with Sanerra.

Cleveland Police District 2 Sanerra Christmas missing person

Police ask anyone with information to please contact the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

"Your help does make a difference," the department said in a Facebook post.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.