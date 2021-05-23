Cleveland police search for missing 1-year-old boy reportedly taken by non-custodial father

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who was reportedly taken by his non-custodial father.

Arreginald McDowell Jr., 1, was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of Aetna Road.

Police said Arreginald was with a babysitter when his non-custodial father came and took him.

His father left with him in an unknown car, according to a missing persons report.

Arreginald is 30-inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black and white shoes.

Police did not provide a description of his father.

