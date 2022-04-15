Watch
Cleveland police searching for man who fled ambulance on way to a psychiatric facility

Jermain Williams.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 15, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has issued a missing endangered alert for a man who fled an ambulance while being transferred to a psychiatric facility on Cleveland’s West Side Friday.

Police said Jermain Williams was being transferred to a psychiatric facility when he fled from a Donald Martins ambulance at West 25th Street and Marvin Avenue at around 8 a.m. Friday.

He was wearing a gray hospital gown and yellow socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911

