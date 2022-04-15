Cleveland police searching for man who fled ambulance on way to a psychiatric facility

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has issued a missing endangered alert for a man who fled an ambulance while being transferred to a psychiatric facility on Cleveland’s West Side Friday.

Police said Jermain Williams was being transferred to a psychiatric facility when he fled from a Donald Martins ambulance at West 25th Street and Marvin Avenue at around 8 a.m. Friday.

Missing Person Endangered: Jermain Williams while being transferred to a Psychiatric Facility fled from a Donald Martins Ambulance at West 25th Street and Marvin Ave today at approximately 8am wearing a grey hospital gown and yellow socks. Anyone with information please call 911. pic.twitter.com/X1LVndRY7x — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 15, 2022

He was wearing a gray hospital gown and yellow socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.